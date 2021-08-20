Richard E. Prince, 75

MOULTONBOROUGH — Richard 'Dicky' E. Prince, 75, died Monday, August 9, 2021, at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, NH. He was born in Rutland, VT, on June 22, 1946.
He was drafted and entered into the service of the USMC on May 31, 1966. He saw action in Vietnam during which he sustained multiple serious injuries that culminated in an honorable discharge on May 19, 1970. Upon rehabilitation at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center he returned to the Moultonborough Neck — Center Harbor area where he immersed himself in the building industry and stayed active at Prince’s Marina, currently Trexler’s Marina, on Long Island Road. He retired in a contractor sales position from A&B Lumber in 2010. A&B Lumber had purchased Maher Home Center for which he had worked previously.
He was not a man defined by his physical disabilities. He never complained, nor was he bitter. Dick moved forward in life with practical, intelligent purpose. He was a remarkable man with a wealth of knowledge who was very well respected and admired by his community of friends and co-workers. As one of his friends said, "He was courageous and selfless to his core, the true fabric of our nation.” He was a continual supporter of the Disabled American Veterans.
His brother David Prince of Northfield; his sister, Helen Prince of North Conway, as well as several nieces and nephews survive him. Dicky is predeceased by Dr. William and Olive (Greer) Prince of Center Harbor, NH; and his sister, Margaret S. Morrison of Syracuse, NY.
Family and friends will sorely miss his welcoming, cheerful, and talkative presence.
Calling Hours will be held on Sunday, October 17, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m., in the Carriage House, at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, 03246.
A Military Honor Guard will follow.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
