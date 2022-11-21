Richard Bickford

Richard Bickford

DELRAY BEACH, Florida — Richard Allen Bickford (known as "Bic," and more recently "Grampy"), died the morning of November 8, 2022, at the age of 65 in Delray Beach, Florida.

Grampy grew up in Reading, Massachusetts, where he ran track well enough to bring him to Cornell University, where he gained a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering. After graduation, Rich worked for many years at Digital Equipment Corporation (DEC) designing computer chips. He made a midlife career switch and spent over a decade as a high school physics and chemistry teacher at Claremont Academy (the A.L.L. school) in Worcester, Massachusetts. After early retirement and moving down to Delray Beach, Florida, for the majority of his time, he began volunteer math tutoring at a local elementary school. He spent summers at his happy place: Lake Winnipesaukee in Weirs Beach, New Hampshire, on the dock with a beer in his hand and a gob of sunscreen on his nose.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.