BELMONT — Raoul Henri Poudrier, 80, of Union Road, passed away on Sunday, November, 29, 2020, at Lakes Region General Hospital after complications from esophageal cancer.
Raoul was born on July 5, 1940, in Franklin, NH, the son of the late Ralph and Helene (Drouin).
Growing up, Raoul’s parents owned and operated the White Owl Motel, Weirs Hotel, and the Belknap Hotel which he helped manage until he enlisted in the United States Army. Following his military service he worked various jobs in Laconia before becoming a trucker driver for the city. Raoul retired in 2000 after 29 years with the city.
Raoul enjoyed snowmobiling, fishing and games at the casino.
Raoul is survived by his wife of 51 years, Dorothy (Toner) Poudrier; two sisters, Annette Jalbert and her husband, Laurent and Louise Greenfield and her husband, Paul; his sister-in-law, Rosemary (Sorrell) Poudrier; his brother-in-law, Richard Hill; 21 nieces and nephews, 37 great-nieces and nephews; nine great-great nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Raoul was predeceased by his two brothers, Philip Poudrier and Maurice Poudrier; two brothers-in-law, Robert Toner and James Toner; and his sisters-in-law, Patricia Hill and Camilla Toner.
There will be no calling hours.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, social distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at the St. Andre Bessette Parish - Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH.
Burial with Military Honors will be held in the spring at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, NH.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial donations in Raoul’s name be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 (https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/) or to the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children, Attn: Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 (https://lovetotherescue.org/).
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
