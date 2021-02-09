LACONIA — Priscilla Moulton Bourgault, 95, of Taylor Drive, formally of Alton Bay, passed away on Saturday, February 6, 2021, at Lakes Region General Hospital.
Priscilla was born on March 5, 1925, in Boston, MA, the daughter of Rudolph and Alice (Smith) Nettle.
She was a graduate of Roslindale High School, class of 1942. In her early years she went to Fisher Business School. After her education she met and married Robert Moulton Sr. They lived their early years in Melvin Village. She was an amazing cook and loved to feed her grandchildren because they always came to Grammy's house to "EAT EAT EAT!"
Priscilla loved gardening, dancing, television, cooking, and watching golf and playing cribbage with her husband.
Robert Moulton Sr. died in 1986 and Priscilla met Leopold Bourgault. They were married for 32 years. Between the two they had 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Priscilla is survived by her loving husband, Leopold Bourgault of Laconia; her children, Nancy (Heath) Moulton and her two daughters, Kimberly and Heather, Robert and Jeannette Moulton and their children Megan, Jillian, Jessica, and James, and Richard and Linda Moulton.
Services will be held in the spring.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
