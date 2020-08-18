Phyllis M. Belanger, 93

LACONIA — Phyllis Margaret Belanger, 93, of Laconia, died Saturday, August 15, 2020, at St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
Phyllis was born on July 11, 1927, in Franklin, NH, the daughter of Henry and Mary (Trottier) Rayno. On October 13, 1945, she married Lorenzo A. Belanger, and together they enjoyed 71 years of marriage.
For many years Phyllis worked for New Hampshire Ball Bearing, retiring in 1989.
Phyllis was a devoted wife and mother, always putting family first. She was the rock upon which the family was built. She made sacrifices and worked hard to send her sons to the colleges of their choice. She herself was an avid reader. She enjoyed trips along the New England coast, especially to the shores of Maine and Nantucket Island. A trip to Germany was another highlight of her travels.
While at St. Francis she became an enthusiastic bingo player and a regular attendee at the many concerts for the residents. She especially enjoyed the concerts given by Bill Parker.
Phyllis is survived by her sons James. L. Belanger and his partner J.R. Thomas of Chicago, Illinois, Michael G. Belanger of Laconia, and Steven A. Belanger and his partner Paul Hollingsworth of Brunswick, Maine; along with her sister-in-law, nephews, nieces and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Lorenzo A. Belanger and her brothers Robert, Roger, Bernard and Peter Rayno.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, social distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required.
A Graveside Service will be held at Sacred Heart Cemetery at 11:30 a.m., on Monday, August 24, 2020.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial contributions in Phyllis’s name be made to the St. Francis Home Activities Fund, 406 Court Street, Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 603 Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
