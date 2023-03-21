LACONIA — Phyllis B. Crowley, 91, of Dudley Circle, passed away on Friday, March 17, at Concord Hospital-Laconia.
Phyllis was born March 9, 1932, in Springfield, Massachusetts, the daughter of Donald and Calma (Blanchard) Arnold.
She served in the United States Air Force as a member of The WACs (Women’s Air Corp) and was stationed in Germany during the Korean War 1950-1954.
She volunteered many years at St. Vincent De Paul and at her local parishes. She and her late husband were local business owners for many years. An avid sports enthusiast, she especially loved the Celtics and UConn Women’s Basketball, and let's not forget Brady and the Patriots. She loved playing cards, crossword puzzles, making puzzles, reading, and hiking. A competitor until the end, she was a very proud multiple ribbon winner in the skillet toss at the Sandwich Fair.
Phyllis is survived by her daughters, Melissa Clark, Calma Crowley and Denise Olivares; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Phyllis is predeceased by her husband, Richard J. Crowley; her brothers, Robert B. Arnold and Donald H. Arnold; and her sisters, Betty J. Daly and Dorothy C. Davis.
There will be no Calling Hours.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 25, at noon at St. Andre Bessette Parish at Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Ave., Laconia, NH 03246.
A reception will immediately follow at the Parish Hall.
Internment, with full military honors, will take place on Friday, June 9, at 10 a.m., at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Hwy, Boscawen, NH 03303.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Phyllis’ name to The Society of St. Vincent De Paul, P.O. Box 6123, Lakeport, NH 03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
