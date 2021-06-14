LACONIA — Phyllis A. Veazey, 94, of Laconia, died peacefully in her sleep at her home in the early morning hours on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.
Phyllis was born in Penn Yan, NY, on October 20, 1926, to Edwin and Marion (Wettling) Folts. She spent her childhood on the waters and shores of Keuka Lake where she, along with her family, would put on water skiing exhibitions. You can even find her on a postcard waterskiing.
Phyllis attended Bowling Green University from 1944-1948, where she completed her Bachelors in English and Masters in English Literature. She went on to teach at Champlain College as an Associate Professor. Eventually meeting her future husband John, she then moved to Laconia where she became a lifelong resident.
Through the years she was an active member in the community and in her church.
Phyllis was also very dedicated to her winter skiing group where she spent countless winters along with her friends at Gunstock.
She perfected the art of the Lake Life. From spring to fall you could find her at the beach with her rescue dog in the water or in the hammock listening to loon songs with a basket of whatever treat she picked from the garden on the way down.
She was Grams to everyone who knew her. Every time you visited you could smell lilacs and fresh baked cookies with the sounds of classical music always playing in the background.
Phyllis is survived by her two daughters, Jane E. MacFadzen and her husband Michael, and Sally A. McGarry and her partner Joe Macdonald; a son, Allen M. Veazey; her former son-in-law who was there for Phyllis during her final weeks, Jeffrey L. McGarry; five grandchildren, Stacy Ramirez, Robin Ramirez, David MacFadzen, Shawn MacFadzen and Bethany Visage; her God-daughter, Chase Orton; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family and countless loved ones. In addition to her parents, Phyllis was predeceased by her husband, John; two sisters, Sally and Nancy; and her brother Marshall.
The family would like to thank Comfort Keepers and Lakes Region VNA for all the help and support they provided over the last few weeks.
There will be no calling hours.
A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Union Cemetery, Academy Street, Laconia, NH.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial donations be made to the Lakes Region VNA, 186 Waukewan Street, Meredith, NH 03253; or the Comfort Keepers, 12 Yeaton Road, Plymouth, NH 03264; or the NH Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia, NH 03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
