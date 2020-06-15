FRANKLIN — Phillip M. Roy, 95, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at The Golden Crest in Franklin, NH.
Phillip was born on October 11, 1924, in Jackman, ME, the youngest son of the late Patrick and Emma (Foley) Roy. He grew up in Lincoln, NH, and graduated from Linwood High School in 1942.
Upon high school graduation, Phillip enrolled at the University of New Hampshire to study business. His college years were interrupted during World War II, as he enlisted in the US Airforce. Phillip became a navigator, shuttling planes to the European Theater and Hawaii. He returned to the University after the war and completed his education.
Phillip married his middle school sweetheart, Eileen McCaffrey. They settled in Laconia in 1955, to raise their family of five children. He was an insurance salesman for many years before becoming a postal worker for the last eleven years of his career.
Phillip was a member of the Laconia Country Club for over fifty years where he served on the Board of Directors. He was an avid golfer, transferring his love of golf to his children and wife.
Phillip is survived by three children: daughter, Dale Nims and her husband David of Laconia; son, Kevin Roy and his wife Roslyn of Gilford, and son Thomas Roy and fiancé Miki Pike of Laconia; five grandchildren, Kelsey (Nims) Lewis and husband Lacy, Carly Roy, Adam Roy, Kayla Roy, and Jonathan Wiese; four great-grandchildren, Abel and Luca Ryan and Logan and Grace Lewis; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Joleen and Lennie Hammel of Rumney; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Phillip was predeceased by his loving wife, Eileen; sons, Dana and Keith; and brothers, Robert and Richard.
The family will be forever grateful to The Golden Crest of Franklin for the loving care given to Phillip over the last two and a half years as he suffered with dementia. They are also thankful to the staff at LRGH for care he received in his recent stay.
Due to current COVID-19 concerns and CDC recommendations, a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at Riverside Cemetery, Lincoln, NH.
If you wish to honor Phillip, the family suggests a memorial donation to the Golden Crest Activity Fund, 29 Baldwin Street, Franklin, NH 03253.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
