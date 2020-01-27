SANDWICH — Philip Nelson Wilcox, 78, left his beloved mountains on Jan. 24, 2020, after a life filled with love for his family, his home, his travels, and the great outdoors. He faced his final illness with the same grace and quiet courage with which he lived his entire life, surrounded by his family and in the home that he built with his own hands.
Philip was born in Waterbury, Connecticut, on Feb. 2, 1941, to Nelson R. and Harriet F. (Watrous) Wilcox. He attended Waterbury and Southington public schools and H.C. Wilcox Technical School in Meriden, Connecticut.
He is survived by his wife and best friend of 39 years, Jeanne Ryer, as well as his daughters, Annie, Emily and husband Jon, Elizabeth and her partner, Ward, and granddaughter Lily. He also leaves his brothers, Martin J. and John R., their spouses, Barbara and Sharon, sister Marilyn Cirrillo, sister-in-law Gail (Wilcox) Koles, nieces, nephews, their children and grandchildren, and a lifetime’s worth of treasured friends.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his much-loved son, Philip Michael Wilcox, and his brother, Donald G. Wilcox.
Phil had a long career in autobody repair and developed a reputation as a master craftsman in restoring specialty and vintage automobiles, including President Woodrow Wilson’s Pierce-Arrow, the first presidential automobile at the White House; a Rolls Royce that had belonged to radio inventor Guglielmo Marconi; and classic and antique cars belonging to rock stars, comedians, and other collectors.
Phil loved to travel and loved the beauty and vast expanses of North America. He crisscrossed the continent more times than he could count, including living for periods in Alaska, California, Washington, Oregon, and Yukon Territory. Most recently, he greatly enjoyed traveling with his family to Costa Rica and relished its incredible biodiversity and welcoming culture. He always returned to Whiteface and Wonalancet, where he built the family home from the logs he cut on the land. He enjoyed gardening, his orchard, music from classical to country, and being in the woods, hunting, fishing, and observing wildlife. He was a great cook and loved meals with family and friends.
Most of all, Phil loved his family and built his life around them, raising talented, smart, and compassionate children and supporting them and his wife in the pursuit of their life passions. He enjoyed welcoming his extended family to enjoy the peaceful place in the mountains that he had created.
Phil was at peace with his life and said he had few regrets, except for leaving his family too soon. One regret he did have, though, was that he wished he had taken his kids fishing more often. He recommends a Red & White streamer for trout; he did not, however, reveal any of his favorite secret fishing holes for publication.
Phil and his family are grateful for the care and compassion of the Hospice Team at Lakes Region Visiting Nurse Association (Meredith) and all of the dedicated health care professionals who cared for him in his last illness. Memorial donations may be made in his name to the LRVNA.
Phil would also ask that, in his memory, you do something today to preserve our beautiful planet, to reach out with a kind word to someone who might be struggling, and to try to come to a respectful understanding with someone who might not share all of your opinions. And come Spring, take a kid fishing. If you don’t have a Red & White streamer, worms are fine.
Family and friends will gather in early summer to share memories and celebrate his life.
To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.