Philip E. White, 71

TILTON — Philip Elbert White, 71 died peacefully surrounded by his family, February 10, 2022. He was born the son of Fred and Mildred White, October 1, 1950 in Winchendon, MA.
Philip graduated from Athol Royalton High School class of 1969. He served with the U.S. Navy from June 26, 1970 to June 25, 1976. Most of his time was spent on the USS Little Rock CLG4. From there, Philip served 16 more years in the Naval Reserves. He was employed as a Printer with Concord Litho in Concord until his retirement in 2003. He married the love of his life, Sally Theroux November 10, 1973.
Philip enjoyed spending time with his family most of all. He played guitar in his high school band the Cobras, and then continued to play for many more years. Other interests included photography: riding his motorcycle; and building his family tree using ancestry.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister Dorothy Bartholmew, and brother Nelson White.
Surviving in addition to his wife Sally (Theroux) White, are his daughter, Jennifer White of Tilton; son, Brian White and wife, Barbie of Belmont; grandson, Patrik White of Belmont; sister, Jeanette Learned and husband Norris of Newport; and many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home, 584 West Main St. Tilton. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 2:00 p.m. at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery the same day.
Memorial donations in memory of Philip, may be offered to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
