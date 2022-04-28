Penelope A. Jordan, 77

GREENFIELD, Mass. — Penelope Ann (Perry) Jordan died on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the age of 77, after a courageous battle with an aggressive brain tumor. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and sister, and was known as a friend to all and a tireless advocate for those in need.
Penny was born on January 18, 1945, in Greenfield, MA, to Florence Ann (Marlowe) Perry and Gerard Alfred Perry and grew up in a large blended family with many brothers and sisters. She graduated from Greenfield High School in 1963 and was in the first class to graduate with an associate's degree in nursing from Greenfield Community College in 1965.
She married her college sweetheart, John P. Stone, moved to Agawam, and raised three daughters, investing all her love and energy into their development. Later, she accepted Jesus Christ as her personal savior and married Ernest Jordan, her husband for 13 years. She became very active in the church in the greater Springfield area and then in Laconia, NH, where she spent many happy years. She later returned to Massachusetts in 2013 to be closer to her family after being diagnosed with a brain tumor.
Penny was active in all the communities she lived in, notably creating the Safety Bug program for the Agawam Junior Women's Club, being a Welcome Wagon representative, and participating in countless church-sponsored events. Over the years, she held a wide variety of jobs, including preschool teacher, newspaper reporter and editor, personnel recruiter, high school English teacher, employment specialist, and advocate for disabled teenagers and adults.
Penny's real passion was helping others. Her life was guided by Psalm 82:3 which tells us to "Defend the weak and the fatherless; uphold the cause of the poor and the oppressed." She found great satisfaction in mentoring and advocating for those unable to fight for themselves, in particular those with mental, developmental, and emotional disabilities.
Penny's faith was the dominant force in her life, and she was an active participant and member of many churches and missionary efforts over the years. She strived to have her life reflect God's love and believed in salvation through Jesus. John 11:25-26 tells us that "Jesus said to her, 'I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in me will never die.'"
Penny is survived by her three daughters, Jacinda Stone and her partner Greg of Montague, Tamara Stone-Snyder and her husband Glenn of Georgetown, and Kristin Stone of Avon, CT. She was a loving grandmother to her eight grandchildren, Talitha, Emily, Benjamin, Corban, Mackenzie, Madeline, Lily, and Cole; and she recently became a great-grandmother to Sadie Mae. She is also survived by siblings, Arlene Spears, Eugene Allard, Jean Greene, Kathryn Perry, Patricia Perry, Dana Perry, and Patrick O'Brien. Penny was predeceased by siblings, Maurice Perry, Dawna Murphy, Robert Perry, and Richard Perry. She was an aunt to many nieces and nephews, including Carlene Hayden and Katrina Courtemanche, who were particularly close to her
Penny touched the lives of people everywhere she went, and she will be remembered for her eternally positive attitude, helpful nature, and welcoming smile.
A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, April 30 at 11:00 a.m. at Covenant Church, 19 Bridge Street in Millers Falls, MA.
Donations in her name can be made to Samaritan's Purse (www.samaritanspurse.org) or directly to Covenant Church.
Arrangements were made under the direction of Walker Funeral Home.
