HOLDERNESS — It is with immense sadness we announce the passing of our beautiful and beloved mother, Peggy Jean Plant, who, after a long battle with declining health, courageously slipped away into Glory in the early morning hours of April 6th in the comfort and peace of her home with her daughter and son by her side.
Born in Johnston County near Raleigh, NC, Peggy was adopted, with her brother Ronald, by Pauline Lee and Willard Hill from her birth parents, Hollie D and Irene Allen.
Peggy began her life with them in a little cinder block house in Four Oaks, NC. Around the age of six her family moved to Baltimore Maryland where she attended Catonsville Elementary, Westowne Elementary, and Violetville Elementary schools, as well as Gwynn’s Falls Park Junior High School. At (sweetest) sixteen she worked at Montgomery Wards and babysat. As a senior she signed up for a work study program in quote: “Hat, heels, and gloves!” While in high school she participated in Choir, Modern Dance, and the Spanish Club. On June 5th, 1961 she received her high school diploma from Edmonson High School, also in Baltimore, having completed their Business Education Curriculum through which she also received a certificate of completion from a two-year 20th Century Typewriting course that landed her a full-time job the very next month and she remained employed there until 1963.
Peggy met her husband David Plant while attending an event at Berkshire Christian College and they became engaged in October of 1963. On June 9th, 1964, the day after David’s graduation from BCC, they were married. Devoted to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and her husband, Peggy faithfully served as a pastor’s wife in Advent Christian Churches in Newport, Loudon Ridge, and Ossipee, New Hampshire. Her family of four moved to Holderness in 1971, which her husband built by adding onto a family camp and they have resided there ever since. Peggy returned to work when her youngest child Mike entered school. Her work ethics and attendance were impeccable, and she was a well tenured employee at only three companies right up until she retired at the age of 72. Peggy LOVED to cook and often provided goodies for events at every church she attended as well special occasions at work.
She is survived by her children, Jody Sue and Michael David Plant; her grandsons, Jeremiah Seth Conkey and Jesse Stefan Conkey; her great-granddaughters, Joanna Joy Conkey and Evie June Conkey; her blood sisters, Vonnie Stewart and Joann Roberts of NC; two half-siblings, Sylvia and Buddy Allen. Many blood nieces and nephews and other beloved NC "kin" on her parents' side comprise her southern "roots" and she visited all of them every chance she had.
Throughout her entire life and everywhere she lived, Peggy has been most often described by many as “sweet” and this sweetness which has defined her life's Light will no doubt linger on in our hearts. Her devotion and love for her family will remain a hallmark of her precious life and she will be terribly missed by those her life has touched.
A graveside service will be held in the Green Grove Cemetery, Ashland, on Thursday, April 15th, at 11 a.m. The Rev. Roger Brown will officiate.
The Mayhew Funeral Home and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith, are assisting the family. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
