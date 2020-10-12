LACONIA — Paul Tarte, 56, of White Oaks Road, Laconia, NH, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.
Born on March 8, 1964, Paul was the son of Marguerite and Harold Tarte and was one of 11 children.
His best friend and long time companion, Joni Aspinall, describes him as a person with a lot of abilities who loved the outdoors and had a reverence for nature. Even at a young age Paul showed a natural artistic ability. He loved to make decorations from natural materials and went on to become a master carpenter whose work is in many homes in the Lakes Region. He also enjoyed cooking, making maple syrup, gardening and fishing, especially with his loyal friends. He was a humble man with a sense of humor who she learned many things from. She will miss him greatly.
His friend George remembers him with the greatest admiration for his honesty, straightforwardness, and hard work, having worked with him for around 35 years. George’s wife, Susan, remembers Paul for his good heart. There were so many times that Paul did little things that were very meaningful. No matter what was going on in Paul’s life, he was always a good person inside.
Paul’s friend and fishing buddy, Dennis, remembers him as a very honest, kind and caring person. Dennis says that he couldn’t have asked for a better friend. He never saw Paul get in a fight and he was so honest that when someone tried to give him more change than he was due, Paul refused it saying that it didn’t belong to him.
Paul is survived by his siblings, Maxine, Donna, Martha and Lois; and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents and six of his siblings, Billie, Kathie, Peggy, Timmy, Jimmy and Karl.
Paul will be greatly missed by all his friends.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, social distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required.
A Private Family Graveside Service will be held for Paul Tarte at Saint Lambert’s Cemetery in Laconia on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. and he will be laid to rest in the Tarte Family Plot.
Goodbye, Paul Tarte.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
