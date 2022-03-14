LACONIA — Paul M. Doherty, 58, of Laconia, passed away Sunday, March 6, 2022.
He was born February 3, 1964 in Oklahoma City, OK.
Paul graduated from Laconia High School, class of 1983. When Paul was a young man, he could be found riding dirt bikes up "Killer Hill." He loved sports and playing for Little League baseball teams. He worked for Aavid Engineering, NH Ball Bearing, and construction for different companies around the Lakes Region.
Paul was loved by many. He loved to make people laugh and smile.
Paul is survived by his daughter, Jahnna Doherty of Gilford; his sisters, Deborah Sturgeon, Northfield, Tammy Johnson, Laconia, and Kenna Dixey, Indianapolis, IN; and brother, Randy Duquette of Meredith; his aunt, Jane Hanson, aunt and uncle Vivian and Dawn Doherty; and four nieces and six nephews. He is predeceased by his adoptive parents, Fred and Teresa Doherty; his birth mother, Sandra Vaillancourt; and his grandmothers, Pauline Drake and Hazel Doherty.
The family wishes to thank all the people who generously gave donations to make Paul's final arrangements a success.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later time.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246 is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
