MEREDITH — Paul Arthur Tellier of Meredith, New Hampshire, passed away on Saturday, February 13, 2021, at the age of 60. After several years of courageously battling health issues, Paul died peacefully with his beloved wife Sophie and their children by his side.
He was born to Arthur Tellier and Alice Tellier, on April 7, 1960, in Lowell, Massachusetts. Paul graduated from Lowell High School in 1978 and later went on to obtain his Business degree from New Hampshire College. Paul worked at RCA in Burlington, MA, then GTE in Taunton, MA, until 2000, and worked at Scotia Technology in Laconia until retiring in 2019.
He married the love of his life, Sophie (McKenzie) Tellier in 1990, who survives him. Paul is also survived by his son, Adam Tellier of Meredith, NH; daughter, Sarah Libby of Meredith, NH, and her husband Kyle Libby; and grandson, his “Bum,” Dalton Libby. He is also survived by his mother, Alice Tellier of Belmont, NH; a sister, Alice Monagle of Lowell, MA; nephews, John Monagle, Tim Monagle, and Justin Shreve; Uncle Jerry and Aunt Mary Tellier of Dracut, MA, and Uncle Frank and Aunt Joanne Tellier of Maine, Aunt Carol Tellier of Dracut, MA, Aunt Aline (Brunelle) Nelson of Lowell, MA; and cousins, Christine Nelson of Lowell, MA, and Mark Tellier of MA.
He is predeceased by his father, Arthur Tellier, Uncle, Bernie Tellier, Uncle Richard Tellier, and cousin Sherrie Nelson.
Paul was known for his devotion to his family, his deep love for his wife Sophie and children, and his love for making people laugh. He enjoyed spending time with his wife, children, and grandson on vacations in Wells, Maine, during the summers and planned on spending more time there once retiring.
A Celebration of Life will be held in honor of Paul on Sunday, February 21, from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Flagship Ballroom inside of Chase House at Mill Falls in Meredith, NH. In Lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.
