MOULTONBOROUGH — On Monday, August 24, 2020, Patricia A. Johnson left this world holding the hand of her husband, Hoyette Johnson, and took the hand of her heavenly father. We rejoice with her as she lived out the final stanza of her favorite hymn, “O Lord, haste the day when my faith shall be sight, the clouds be rolled back as a scroll; the trump shall resound and the Lord shall descend; even so, it is well with my soul.”
Patricia was born on January 17, 1928, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the youngest child of Wesley Raymond and Luella Crane Raymond. She moved with her family to Mabelvale, Arkansas in 1938 where she attended Mabelvale High School. After high school Patricia attended Henderson State Teacher’s College where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Education. She went on to teach high school in Hope, Dover and Siloam Springs, Arkansas.
Patricia married Hoyette Johnson in 1948, and together they started a family they would eventually move in 1964 to Moultonborough, New Hampshire, where Hoyette had been called to preach as the Pastor of the First Missionary Baptist Church. While raising her family she taught Sunday school for 38 years in Moultonborough, and still found time to be an avid gardener, bringing food to the table and beautiful flowers with her everywhere she lived. Even in her final months she made it out to her greenhouse to cultivate earth, spent hours in the sunshine, and on colder days, time in her favorite window watching her beloved songbirds.
Saturday, August 28th, Patricia and Hoyette would have celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary. While Pat will not be present in body to celebrate this year, her legacy will be remembered by her surviving immediate family; husband Hoyette, daughters Cynthia Tolman (William), Deborah Cahoon (Timothy) and son Caleb Johnson (Connie). In addition, she leaves 7 grandchildren and their spouses, Jonathan Tolman, Rebecca Bryant, Mark Tolman, Sean Cahoon, Marinda Bassett, Joshua Cahoon, and Adam Cahoon. She knew every name and remembered every birthday, so there are also 15 great-grandchildren to carry on, Matthew, Michael and Daniel Tolman; Jonathan, Benjamin and Abigail Bryant; Molly and Emma Cahoon; Brandyn, Sarah and Hannah Bassett; Owen and Gavin Cahoon; and Gracelyn and Aiden Cahoon. One great-great granddaughter, Madison Bassett rounds out the family Gram was so proud of.
Patricia was predeceased by her infant daughter Marinda Ann who passed away in a tragic car accident December 26, 1954.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, September 1st at 1 p.m. at the Holland Hill Cemetery in Moultonborough. Family and friends are welcome and asked to be mindful of social distancing as we gather outdoors in this strange time of pandemic.
In lieu of a reception, the family asks that those who can, take time in the coming months and visit Hoyette and share your memories in fellowship with him.
Patricia liked her flowers planted in a garden, and we like to think she is walking in the most glorious gardens now. She would have preferred you memorialize her with a gift to the First Missionary Baptist Church of Moultonborough or to her wonderful caregivers that allowed her to be home in her last years, the Home Assist Program at Lakes Region Community Services.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are assisting the family with their arrangements. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
