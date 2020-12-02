FRANKLIN — Norma L. Freo, 77, formerly of Tilton, died on Monday, November, 23, 2020 at the Mountain Ridge Nursing Home.
Norma was the oldest of eight children, born on April 24, 1943 in Laconia, NH, the daughter of Samuel J. Fitts Jr. and Alma (Blunden) Fitts.
Norma worked as an LNA for many years at Lakes Region General Hospital.
Norma is survived by her son, Patrick Freo; her daughters, Cindy Freo and Debra Clark; her brother, Brian Fitts and his wife, Ellen; as well as her other siblings, Gail, Janet, Patty, Calvin, Ginger, and Jerry. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband, Patrick Freo.
There will be no services.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
