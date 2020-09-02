BRISTOL — Nancy J. Dow, 80, died Saturday, August 29, 2020, at her daughter’s home after a brief illness. She was born and raised in Bristol, the daughter of Charles and Isabel (Caldon) Martin, and had lived there most of her life. She worked most recently as a caregiver at Fox Meadow in Bristol.
Nancy was a communicant of Holy Trinity Church and active in parish activities. She enjoyed word search puzzles and time spent at the beach and ocean. She loved her family and time spent with them.
She leaves a daughter, Lisa Heath and son-in-law, Peter of Alexandria; two grandchildren, Electra and Xavier Heath; a sister, Rita Colcord of Bristol and William Martin of Tilton; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Lawrence Dow; a brother, Donald Martin; and sister, Joan Martin.
Services — A memorial Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Grace Chapel of Holy Trinity Parish, 2 West Shore Road at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Masks and social distancing are required by the church. Interment will be in North Conway Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tapply Thompson Community Center, Bristol Community Services, or a local charity that touches your heart. Arrangements are under the direction of Emmons Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.