Nancy A. Jones, 77

GILFORD — Nancy Ann Jones, 77, of Old Lakeshore Road, passed away on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Concord Hospital-Laconia.
Nancy was born on June 23, 1944 in Rumford, ME, daughter of the late Norman and Idella (Cassavaugh) Hickey.
She enjoyed playing cards, reading, and spending time with her family and friends.
Nancy is survived by her son, David Duprey and his wife Marie; her daughter, Donna Lee Loving; six grandchildren, Sara Duprey, David Duprey, Tonya Walsh, Robert Frakes, Tia Adams, and Brandon Loving; eight great-grandchildren, Jonathan Duprey, Nikolas Duprey, Michael Frakes, Kristopher Edgerly, Jazmyn Loving-Adams, Aubree Duprey, Devon Loving, and Ryan Walsh; brother, Bert Hickey; two sisters, Barbara Fulton and Beverly Hughes; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Nancy was predeceased by her loving husband, David Jones.
A Celebration of Life will be determined at a later date.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.