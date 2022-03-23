NAPLES, Fla. — Muriel Field, 91, passed away with family by her side on March 17, 2022, in Naples, FL. She was born in Cambridge, MA, and was a long-time resident of Meredith, NH, and Naples, FL.
Muriel will be lovingly remembered by her children, Donna Bordwell (Richard), Gail Foley (Kevin), Robert W. Field, James Field (Patricia); sister Gloria Scott; her 10 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her loving husband of 63 years, Robert F. Field; parents, Leonard and Jane (Pearce) Pynn; brothers, Lester Pynn and Donald Pynn.
She will be dearly missed by her friends in the Pelican Bay and Grouse Point communities.
Muriel Field worked in accounting at Arkwright Boston Mutual Insurance Company in Waltham, MA. She thoroughly enjoyed 30 years of retirement at Lake Winnipesaukee, NH, and Naples, FL. She enjoyed reading, traveling, boating, and gardening. She was passionate about her well-known cooking and baking skills and playing Mahjong. Additionally, she was an avid New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan. She was a member of the Shells Club, Pelican Bay Women’s Club, and Widow’s Club in the Pelican Bay community in Naples, FL. Muriel was a devoted mother, hence her most cherished time was with her family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Meredith, NH. A private interment will be held in Billerica, MA.
Memorial donations may be made in memory of Muriel Field to: Concord Hospital-Laconia Trust, 80 Highland St., Laconia, NH 03246, https://givetonow.concordhospital.org. Specify intended location: Laconia.
The family would like to thank NCH Baker Hospital CCU staff and Avow Hospice for their care and kindness.
