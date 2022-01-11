NEW HAMPTON — Miriam L. Davis, 92, died Tuesday, November 4, 2022 at the Laconia Center after a brief illness. She was born in Oxnard, CA, the daughter of Joseph F. and Esther (Lindley) White.
She was a 1947 graduate of Oxnard High School where she was a multisport athlete and attended Ventura College. She met CE2 Murray Davis who was stationed at Pt. Hueneme Naval Seabee Base. They married in 1948. Miriam worked as a kindergarten aide for the Oxnard School District and as Executive Director of the Girls Club of America in Oxnard. She also worked as a professional cake decorator, creating wedding cake masterpieces and other sweet confections.
Miriam had a spitfire personality. The Oxnard community was familiar with her running around town on stilts. New Hampton will remember her activities with the Garden Club where she served as president and a NH Garden Club state officer. She was a longtime member of the New Hampton Community Church and was active with their ministries.
Family members include two sons, W. Glenn Davis of New Hampton and Brian G. Davis of Sanbornton; a daughter, Adele G. Bausor of New Hampton; four grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by sisters-in-law, Lois White of Ventura CA and Marilyn Davis Woodward (George) of Campton, NH. Many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband she was predeceased by her grandson, SFC (Ret) Joseph Davis.
Services - A graveside service will be held later in the spring at the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the New Hampton Community Church, PO Box 458, New Hampton, NH 03256 or to St. Jude’s at https://www.stjude.org/donate/.
To share a memory, leave a condolence or for updated service information, please go to www.EmmonsFuneralHome.com
