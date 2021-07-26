BELMONT — Michelle Lovett, 51, of Turkey Drive, passed away peacefully at her home, on Thursday, July 22, 2021.
Michelle was born on September 11, 1969 in Laconia, the daughter of Richard Poire and Judith (Sibley) Jacques.
She worked as the head housekeeper for Gunstock Inn for 10 years and retired in 2011.
Michelle had a deep love for animals, especially her cats Maggie and Rosie. She enjoyed playing cribbage and cards, watching the Patriots, baking, going to the beach, going camping, spending time with family, and going to concerts like ACDC, Matchbox 20, and The Steve Miller Band.
Michelle's family would like to extend their gratitude to Granite VNA for their kindness and support.
Michelle is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Robert Lovett of Belmont; her son, Brandon Lovett of Concord; her daughter, Samantha Lovett of Belmont; four brothers, Scott Poire and his wife Debra of Laconia, David Poire of Laconia, Mark Poire of Belmont, and Michael Poire of Gilmanton; her sister, Denyse Poire-Nowak and her husband Eric of High Point, NC; as well as six nieces and nine nephews. In addition to her parents, Michelle was predeceased by her stepfather, Richard Jacques and her stepbrother, Joseph Jacques.
Calling Hours will be held on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., in the Carriage House, at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, 03246.
For those who wish, the family suggest memorial donations in Michelle’s name be made to the New Hampshire Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia, NH, 03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
