Michael R. McCormack, 60

CONCORD — Michael R. McCormack passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2022 at the age of 60.
Growing up in Moultonborough, he loved to spend time outdoors camping, hunting, fishing, hiking and riding motorcycles. He will always be remembered for his great sense of humor and his gift to make others laugh.
Michael leaves behind many friends and family, including his father, Richard L. McCormack and wife, Linda, of Moultonborough; son, Aaron (Waldron) McCormack; siblings, Bonnie Jean Chandler and husband Gary of North Conway, Kathy Lynn Rackett of Ayer, MA, Cindy Lou Egalka and husband Ron of Gilford, Rick Douglass and wife Amy of Belmont, Bill Douglass and wife Angela of Berlin, Gary Ames and Sheryl Baker of Moultonborough; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his mother, Patricia Stuart (Abbott), and stepfather, Richard Douglass; and stepbrother, Michael Ames.
There will be no calling hours or services.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Moultonborough Fire Department Fire/Rescue, Attn: Doris McCormack Fund, PO Box 446, Moultonborough, NH 03254.
Roan Family Funeral Home of Pembroke, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements, www.petitroan.com.
