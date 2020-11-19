LACONIA — Melissa Jean Wheaton, 48, of Laconia, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020, from cancer.
Born in Laconia to parents John and Sherry (Blanchard) Leonard, on August 25, 1972, she was the youngest of three children.
After dating for eight years, she and David Wheaton happily married on July 17, 2017.
Melissa truly enjoyed keeping busy, whether that meant at home or at work. Together, Melissa and David created 3 Lakes Property Services where she was the driving force behind the company. She loved getting her hands dirty with all of the gardening around their house. Many flowers and shrubs made the house look beautiful and feel loved. Though a green thumb was one of her passions, Melissa genuinely loved being a mother the most. Affectionately known as Momma Melissa, she had a heart of gold and selflessly cared about everyone. One of her priorities was to always put family first.
She battled the cancer with class and dignity, never giving up the fight. This kind soul will be greatly missed.
Melissa is survived by her husband, David, of Laconia; her two sons, Jordan Feaster (30) of Laconia, and Alex Breton (26) of Laconia. She is also survived by her stepchildren, Kayla (32) of Dover, NH, Cody (28) and his wife, Amy, of Stratham, NH and Kevin (28) of Reading, MA.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, social distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required. Only 40 guests will be permitted in the funeral home at one time.
Calling Hours will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020, from 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m., in the Carriage House, at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
