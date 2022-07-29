SEBRING, Fla. — May (Self) Wood, age 88, passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022 in Sebring, Florida.
She was born on September 27, 1933, in Wallingford, CT, the daughter of Bertram A. and Doris E. Self. May lived in Meriden, CT, worked as data programmer for the city government, and attended the First Baptist Church in Wallingford before moving to Sanbornton, NH, in 1978. She remained a New Hampshire resident for many years and attended the Lochmere Baptist Church. After she retired, she became a winter resident of Highlands County, FL, a member of the Christian Fellowship Church and eventually a permanent resident of Sebring.
May was a loving wife and mother and most of all she loved the Lord; she was always active in the church and enjoyed playing music and singing the praises of the Lord everywhere she went.
She is survived by her husband James; daughters, Amy DelVecchia of NH and Denise Dean of CT; stepson, David Wood (Donna) of NH; brother, James Self (Mary Lemont) of CT; sisters, Eda Stender of CT and Grace Diamond of NY. Also surviving are six grandsons and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Richard and Bertram Donald Self; and stepson, Jimmy Wood.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870.
