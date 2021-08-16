LACONIA — Max William "Bill" Stewich, 82, of 23 Wildwood Road, Laconia, passed away on Sunday, August 8, 2021, at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon.
Bill was born on August 28, 1938, in Lisbon Falls, ME, the son of Otto and Madelyn (Risska) Stewich.
Bill graduated from Edward Little High School in Auburn, ME, and then from the University of Maine ROTC.
Bill married his high school sweetheart Sandra Foss of Lewiston, ME, in May 1961, and was commissioned in the US Reserve Army and deployed to Germany with Sandra until 1964, when he retired from service with the rank of Captain. Returning to the states, Bill moved to Chelmsford, MA, and started at RCA Corp as an electro-optics engineer. He and Sandra had two children, daughter, Karen in 1965 and son, William in 1968. He resided in Chelmsford with Sandra until her passing in 1993. Bill then married Marian ‘Sue’ Bouffard in 1994. Working at RCA a total of 27 years, where he received multiple awards and two US patents, Bill then found new employment at Raytheon Corp as a senior marketing manager until his retirement in 2002, when he relocated to Laconia, NH, with Sue.
In his early years, Bill was a talented drummer and musician, active in school and community music and theater. Professionally he was a capable engineer and scholar of math and physics. He was also a member of the Freemasons. In his leisure, Bill loved the New Hampshire lakes and mountains, where he was an avid boater, skier and golfer. He loved spending time with his family on his boats at Lake Winnipesaukee, NH, and Peaks Island, ME.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Marian 'Sue' Stewich of Laconia, NH; his daughter, Karen Stewich and husband David Alves, of Andover, MA; his son, William and wife Kristin Stewich, of Shrewsbury, MA; stepdaughter, Julie and husband Vinnie Emery, of Bluffton, SC; stepdaughter, Dawn and husband Edward Wilkins, of Bluffton, SC; grandchildren, Alexandra, Madelyn, Will, Patrick, Aaron, Ryan, Michael, Max and Olivi; and great-grandchildren, CiCi, Jude and Jones.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
