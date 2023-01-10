Mary J. Steele, 91

CAMPTON — Mary Joanne (Dougherty) Steele, 91, of Campton, passed away on Jan, 3, 2023, at Speare Memorial Hospital due to a sudden COVID-19 related illness.

Mary was the 5th child born to Ralph and Minnie Dougherty in Wichita, Kansas. She was raised in Wichita, then moved to Los Angeles as a young adult. She remained in Southern California for 25 years working as a homemaker and a legal secretary.

