Mary J. Steele, 91

CAMPTON — Mary Joanne (Dougherty) Steele, 91, of Campton, passed away on Jan, 3, 2023, at Speare Memorial Hospital due to a sudden COVID-19 related illness.
Mary was the 5th child born to Ralph and Minnie Dougherty in Wichita, Kansas. She was raised in Wichita, then moved to Los Angeles as a young adult. She remained in Southern California for 25 years working as a homemaker and a legal secretary.
In 1986, she and her husband William "Bill" Steele began an extended sailing journey. They headed south from Los Angeles, passed through the Panama Canal, headed north, and eventually finished their adventure in New England. Following this voyage, Mary and Bill settled in Campton.
Mary was a resident of Campton for more than 30 years. She was an avid reader and was known for her sharp wit and fierce independence. She maintained these qualities right up to the very end of her life. In her final years, Mary attended Catholic Mass daily.
Mary is predeceased by her husband, William A. Steele; and her siblings, Denis, Robert, Doris, and Thomas.
Mary is survived by her son Paul Marella (Lois); grandchildren, Christine and Daniel Marella; sister, Louise Dougherty; and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Holy Trinity Parish, St. Matthew Church, 11 School St., Plymouth, on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 11 a.m. The Rev. Mark Dollard, Pastor, will be the celebrant. A reception will follow at the church.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith, are honored to assist the Steele family. For more information and to leave a condolence, go to www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
