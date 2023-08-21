Mary Flinn, 92

LACONIA — Mary (Fisher) Flinn died on Tuesday, Aug. 8, at the age of 92.
Born to Charles and Helen Fisher in Davenport, Iowa, she grew up in Moline, Illinois.
By the time she was in high school, a friend’s mom had taught Mary and a group of her friends how to play tennis and how to play bridge. These two activities continued to be enjoyed into her 80s. The friendships lasted a lifetime, too. Mary went on to play tennis at Grinnell College. In her first year, she and another female student asked the men’s tennis coach if they could try out for the team. At that time, Grinnell did not have a team for women. The coach agreed to let them try out. They tried out and successfully secured two spots. By the time she had graduated, a women’s tennis team had been established. She left Grinnell with a lifelong zest for learning, had formed a bond with more good friends, and had met Walt. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on May 2 of this year.
From the Midwest, Mary and Walt moved to Reading, Massachusetts, in 1953, to North Andover in 1966 and in retirement to the Lakes Region in 1985. Raising her children was her joy and they rewarded her with lasting love. By this time their grandchildren filled their lives with joy. She loved her weekly “Nana Days” with her granddaughters and frequent visits with her grandsons. The bonds created early have continued into adulthood and have grown to include their spouses, too.
While family was first and foremost, Mary had a professional career. In Reading and North Andover, Mary was active in the League of Women Voters. Her involvement in the League was both at the local and the state level. She was a longtime administrator for the North Andover Historical Society. Mary found pleasure and purpose serving in various ways at the Gilford Community Church. She was proud to have had a role in the creation of Gilford Village Knolls. She used her time and professional skills to help fundraise for the NH Music Festival. Mary applied her professional experiences and passion for history by becoming a volunteer tour guide at Canterbury Shaker Village — a commitment that lasted 30 years and led to other roles for her at the village. Mary had a knack for encouraging others to step up to service.
Mary and Walt immersed themselves in all that they loved about the Lakes Region and became active participants in the community. In the summer she could be found swimming, boating, playing tennis or picking blueberries. In the winter she could be found at Gunstock Mountain or playing tennis indoors. Year round she was in a book club. During “symphony season” she would take the bus to Boston and meet up with friends from North Andover. For her, these were times to be inspired by the varying exhibits at the Museum of Fine Arts and rejuvenated by the musical beauty of the Boston Symphony Orchestra.
Her love of life was infectious. Even through serious health issues, her smile and optimism never changed. Her life, well lived, will long be remembered and will be an inspiration to family and friends.
She leaves her husband Walt; their sons, Skip and David; and daughter, Kathy and son-in-law Hans. She was Nana to Kressley, Graham, Pete, Elizabeth and Thayer, and had two great-grandchildren, the youngest of which was born on the day of Mary’s death.
There will be no calling hours.
A celebration of Mary’s life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 30, at 11 a.m., at the Gilford Community Church, 19 Potter Hill Road, Gilford, NH 03249.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to Canterbury Shaker Village, 288 Shaker Road, Canterbury, NH 03224, or to the Gilford Youth Center, 19 Potter Hill Road, Gilford, NH 03249.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services/603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.