LACONIA — Mary Elizabeth O’Leary, 73, of Leighton Estates Road, died on Tuesday, April 7 at the Laconia Center, after a long battle with cancer. Mary was born on June 4, 1946, in Binghamton, NY, daughter to the late Clarence and Loretta (Fahey) O’Hara.
At a young age, Mary’s family moved to Scranton, PA, and she lived there until she went to nursing school in New York City. After graduating nursing school, Mary moved to New Hampshire in 1971 and was a registered nurse at Lakes Region General Hospital for many years.
After leaving LRGH Mary then spent several years in the Ambulatory Surgical Center at the Laconia Clinic. Mary retired from full time status in 2014 but stayed on part time in the ASC because being an RN and caring for people is what she loved to do.
In addition to working at the ASC, Mary also worked a few days a week at The Wellness Center in Laconia; a job she absolutely loved and the clients always made her smile. Despite her diagnosis, Mary continued to work there a few days a week until this past October.
Being a nurse was in Mary’s blood; she spent over 48 years of her life caring for people; it was her life and what she was born to do.
Mary loved many things in life in addition to nursing which included; animals, butterflies, penguins and angels, and she would always look forward to getting her petunias every spring. She enjoyed and cherished being outside in the warmer months but above all she adored her family, especially her 2 grandchildren.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Danielle Gilbert-Hilson and her husband, Andrew of Sanbornton, and two grandchildren, Madison Gilbert and Andrew Hilson Jr. In addition to her parents, Mary was predeceased by a sister, Laurie O’Hara.
There will be no calling hours.
A private family graveside service will be held at Johnson Cemetery, Lower Bay Road, Sanbornton, NH.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial contributions to be made to, Lakes Region Scholarship Fund, memo: Ava Rose Doris -and/or- Mary O'Leary, Post Office Box 7312, Gilford, NH, 03247.
