Mary E. Colburn, 78

SARASOTA, Florida — Mary Elizabeth Colburn, 78, born June 17, 1944, passed away Monday, Feb. 27, in Sarasota after a courageous battle with kidney cancer.
She was an avid golfer for many years and enjoyed her Monday night cards and Mahjong with “the girls.” Knitting and crocheting was also one of her enjoyments with her friends.
She loved taking vacation in Cape Neddick, Maine, continuing the traditions with “Her Jack.” She and Jack enjoyed many things together with baking Christmas cookies and attending Christmas Eve Mass being at the top of the list.
Mary was a communicant of St. Joseph Church and Sacred Heart Parish her entire life. She was a lifelong resident of Laconia, remaining on Whipple Avenue for 57 years. She loved her hometown and her children believed it loved her.
Mary is survived by her husband, Norman of 57 years; her children, Cynthia Ann and her husband Ted Baldwin of Venice, Daniel Paul Colburn and his wife Debbie of Manchester, New Hampshire, and Katherine Allison and her husband Jim Stafford of Laconia. She is also survived by her sister, Barbara Howland of Clearwater; her beloved grandson, Jack Alan Stafford; and bonus grandchildren, Meghan Stafford Stephens, Racheal Daigneault and Molly Baldwin. In addition to her immediate family, Mary leaves behind nieces Kathy, Karen, Stacey, and Erica; nephews, Phil, Tom and Grant; many grand and great-nieces and nephews, numerous cousins and extended family.
She was predeceased by her parents, Paul and Annie Swenson, and her brother, Paul Swenson.
Mary was a friend and confidant to many.
The family, Norman, Cynthia, Daniel and Katherine, wish to thank you all for your support and love of her. Thank you to Edie Davis and Pam Patineaude for their love and support during her battle. Thank you to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Dr. Bradley McGregor and his wonderful staff.
In lieu of flowers, Mary requested a donation in her name to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Avenue, Boston, MA 02215 or to Hands Across the Table at HandsAcrossTT@gmail.com.
There will be no calling hours, per Mary’s choice.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 11:00am at St. Andre Bessette Parish-Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH 03246.
Burial will immediately follow at Union Cemetery, Academy Street, Laconia.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
