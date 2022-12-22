Mary B. Colarusso, 88

MOULTONBOROUGH — Mary Belle (McCormack) Colarusso, 88 of Moultonborough, passed away on Monday Dec. 19, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family after a lengthy battle with dementia.
Born in Moultonborough on Jan. 10, 1934, to the late John C. and Annie B (McDonnell) McCormack and was a resident of Moultonborough most of her life.
She graduated from Lowell State Teachers College in Lowell, Massachusetts, with a degree in elementary education in 1956. She spent her entire professional career teaching elementary and special education mostly in the Moultonborough school system.
Mary was passionate about her students and instrumental in the development and growth of those she worked with. She raised her children to seek the good in others and supported all her children and grandchildren’s activities throughout the years. She never lost touch with the students she spent the most one on one time with. She always gave more than what was asked and never expected anything in return. She was also passionate about her flowers and gardens. She loved watching all nature had to offer out the window of her favorite chair.
In addition to being a dedicated educator, Mary was completely devoted to her husband and family. In the 52 years she spent with her beloved husband, she was the foundation of everything around her.
She is predeceased by her husband, John M. Colarusso and her siblings Francis, Bernard, Harold, and Betty.
Mary is survived by her loving children, Michael Colarusso and wife Twila of Sandwich, John Colarusso of Lewiston, Maine, Ann Colarusso of Moultonborough, Matthew Colarusso and wife Theresa of North Reading, Massachusetts, Jean Colarusso, and husband Andy of Gilmanton; four grandchildren, Anna of Calistoga, California, John of Moultonborough, Taygen and Mason of North Reading, Massachusetts; one great-grandchild, Amelia of Calistoga, California, and several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held at the Mayhew Funeral Home, Routes 3 and 104, Meredith, on Tuesday, Dec. 27, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 300 Route 25, Meredith, on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 11 a.m. The Rev. Msgr. Gerald R. Belanger, Pastor, will be the celebrant.
Burial will be held in the Middle Neck Cemetery, Moultonborough, on Thursday, May 18, at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary’s memory to the Town of Moultonborough’s Fire and Rescue Department.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are honored to assist the Colarusso family with their arrangements. For more, go to www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com,
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.