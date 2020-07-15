LACONIA — Mary Ann (Hallinan) George, 40, passed away at Concord Regional Hospital on Saturday, July 11, 2020, after a long illness.
Born in Haverhill, MA, December 25, 1979, the daughter of Fred Hallinan and Nancy Studley. She graduated from Laconia High School in 1999 and she was enrolled at Hesser College, where she took a few classes.
She worked for many years at the Naswa Resort. She enjoyed cooking, reading murder mysteries, sodoka puzzles and spending time with her friends Kristy Harper, Ben Cartier, Kendora Harper Cartier, Kennidee Cartier and Henry Harper Cartier. She loved her dogs.
She leaves behind her husband of 17 years, Karl; brothers Philip Hallinan, Jasper, IN and John Hallinan; sister Patty (Gabe) Burke, Nashville, TN; and nephews Teagan and Tyson. She was predeceased by her father.
Final arrangements will be at the convenience of the family at a later date.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
