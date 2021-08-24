BELMONT — Mary Allyson Beaudoin, 73, of Belmont, NH, passed quietly in her sleep on August 23, 2021. Born in Brattleboro, VT, on December 31, 1947, she was a daughter of the late John and Kathleen Hewitt.
Mary is survived by her husband, Walter Beaudoin; her children, Scott Beaudoin and Carole Fellows and her husband Jamie; her grandchildren, Mason and Hanna Fellows, Krista Smith, and Kayla Beaudoin; her brother, Bob Hewitt and his wife Louise; and her sister, Pam Lovett and her husband Paul; as well as many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Paul Hewitt.
Mary graduated from Tilton/Northfield High School in 1965. She earned her Associates Degree in Early Childhood Education at the age of 51. Mary loved children and had a heart for sharing the Gospel with them. Mary was an art teacher, kindergarten teacher, Director of Heavenly Sonshine Daycare/Preschool, and the Director of Solid Rock Summer Daycamp.
Mary was adventurous and rode her own motorcycle with her husband. She was also an artist who enjoyed chair caning, braiding rugs, painting, and ceramics. She loved to sing in the choir and attended the Tilton senior center for lunches and music. Mary was a born-again Christian who attended South Baptist Church in Laconia for most of her adult life.
A memorial service will be held at Harvest Bible Church in Gilmanton Iron Works on Friday, August 27, at 11:00 a.m.
Assisting with arrangements is the Cremation Society of New Hampshire. To view Mary's online tribute, send condolences to her family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com
