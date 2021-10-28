Martha Crane, 82

LACONIA — Martha Crane of Laconia, NH, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, with her family by her side. Martha was predeceased by her beloved husband, Robert H. Crane. She was born on June 26, 1939 in Laconia, the daughter of the late Dr. Melvin Stone and Dorothy (Hawes) Stone.
Martha was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend. She and Bob were dedicated to their family and raised their children in Leominster, MA. In 2016, she moved back to her cherished home of Laconia where she enjoyed spending time at her church, experiencing local music and reconnecting with dear childhood friends.
Martha had a passion and talent for playing the French horn. She was a founder of Symphony Pro Musica, travelled the east coast as part of the Yankee Brass Band, and was a performing member of several other community, college, and military bands. She enjoyed collecting vintage brass musical instruments.
Martha is survived by her son, Anthony Crane and his wife, Diane; five daughters, Kathleen Crane, Debora McCann and her husband Dennis, Kelli Moore, Kimberly Daly and her husband, James, Bobbi Dahrooge and her husband, Mark. Also, her grandchildren, Anthony, Andrew, Brendan and his wife Kristen, Eric and his partner Carolyn, Catey, Kelsey and her husband Steven, Gregory, Shawna and her husband Goran, Michael, Erin and her husband Tim, Patrick, Christina, Catherine, Victoria and her husband Ethan, and Lucas; six great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and her sister-in-law, Leona Stone. In addition to her parents and her husband, Martha was predeceased by her brother, Donald Stone of Altoona, FL.
Calling Hours will be held on Thursday, November 4, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Congregational Church of Laconia, 18 Veterans Square, Laconia NH
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, November 5, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Congregational Church of Laconia, 18 Veterans Square, Laconia, NH.
Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, 176 Academy Street, Laconia, NH.
For those who wish, the family suggest memorial donations in Martha’s name be made to the Laconia Colonial Theater, 609 Main Street, Laconia, NH 03246 (coloniallaconia.com).
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
