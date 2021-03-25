GILFORD — Mark V. Annis, 64, of Old Lakeshore Road, passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021, peacefully, at his home.
Mark was born on February 23, 1957 in Laconia. He is the son of late James and Barbara (Wilkinson) Annis. He proudly served in the United States Army.
Mark worked as a machinist for Aavid Engineering for many years but his true passion was carpentry.
Mark is survived by his son, Kyle James Annis and his wife Joanne; four loving granddaughters, Faith Elizabeth, Isabella Marie, Kylie Siobhan, and MacKenzie Kelley Annis; as well as his two brothers, James C. Annis and Randy H. Annis.
Mark is predeceased by loving wife, Lois (Porter) Annis.
There will be no calling hours. Services will be at a later date.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
