Mark Rockwell Burns, Jr., 66, of St. Petersburg, FL, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2021, after a brief bout with colon cancer.
Mark was born in Salem, MA, on November 14, 1954. He attended schools in Boxford, MA, and graduated from Alton High School, NH, in 1973. Mark went on to get his bachelor’s degree in business from Plymouth State University in 1977. From there he enjoyed various careers in insurance sales, antiques dealing, and as a real estate investor.
He lived many years in the Bartlett/Conway, NH, area where he enjoyed skiing and antiquing. Mark traveled to Jamaica frequently over the last 20+ years from his home in St. Pete, FL.
Mark is survived by sister Sandy (Burns) and brother-in-law Brian Doerty, of Star, ID; sister Inda Polvere of Raymond, ME; and brother Gary Burns of Intervale, NH; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. Mark is predeceased by his parents, Mark R. Burns Sr. and Carol and Roger Beane, as well as his sister Nancy (Burns) Coleman, ME.
Mark’s wishes were to be scattered over the ocean off Negril, Jamaica, so he can “swim with the fishes.”
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
