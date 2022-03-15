ALTON — Mark Gingras, 54, of Alton, peacefully passed away Thursday, March 10, 2022. Born June 24, 1967, in Manchester, he was the son of Emile and Lucille Gingras. Mark grew up in Auburn and attended schools in Manchester.
His strong work ethic showed itself at an early age as he worked on his family’s land and continued at several companies in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and North Carolina. There wasn’t a piece of heavy equipment he couldn’t skillfully and safely operate and maintain.
Mark enjoyed fishing, music, westerns on TV, splitting wood, and being outdoors.
He was predeceased by his father, Emile (Bucky) Gingras, and his daughter, Michaela.
Mark is survived by his mother Lucille of Gilford; sisters, Mandy of Deerfield and Katheren of Northfield; brother, Scott of Deerfield; son, Jake of Florida; several extended family members, and many friends.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
