NORTHFIELD — Mark E. Erquhart, 66, of Cross Mill Road Extension, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at his home with the love of his girlfriend and his daughters by his side.
Mark was born on October 2, 1954 in Lubec, ME, the son of the late Francis and Buelah (Moores) Erquhart.
Mark was an avid hunter, Harley rider, and honored U.S. Marine. Mark took pride in knowing he raised three amazing women who, like him, took no shit and showed no mercy.
Mark is survived by his girlfriend whom he loved, Lynne Merwin; four daughters, TJ Erquhart of Northfield, NH, Mellissa Erquhart of Tilton, NH, Tabatha (Erquhart) Jenkins and her husband Brian of Bridgewater, NH, and Brandy Johnston of Bristol; five grandchildren, Jacob Laliberte, Jason Erquhart, Wyatt Jenkins, Weston Jenkins, and Everly Jenkins; two sisters, Faye Spencer of Lubec, ME, and Beverly Matthews of Lubec, ME; a brother, Francis Erquhart Jr. of Lubec, ME; four nieces and three nephews. In addition to his parents, Mark is predeceased by two sisters, Mildred Johnson and Gloria Newman.
Services will be at a later date.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations in Mark’s name be made to the Combat Warriors Motorcycle Club, c/o Jereme Alley, 143 Court Street, Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
