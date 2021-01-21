BOSCAWEN — Marion M. Keith, 93, a long-time resident of Northfield, passed away peacefully of natural causes on Sunday, January 17, 2021.
Marion was born August 29, 1927, in Gilmanton, NH, to the late Frank and Leona (Nutter) McClary.
In her youth, she attended Gilmanton Academy and graduated from Laconia High School class of 1945. She had fond memories of being one of only a handful of students to drive her own car to school, picking up local Gilmanton students for the daily trek to Laconia High School. She especially loved her music lessons in piano and guitar and could sing very well. Marion was the loving wife of Robert J. Keith Sr. who died in 2016.
As a young woman, Marion worked at the Five and Dime store in Tilton for several years. She enjoyed gardening and canning, going to yard sales, fishing, and watching Red Sox games on television. She was a meticulous bookkeeper, who tended the paperwork for the family sawmill business, Moon's TV, and Piscopo's Motel and Business. She was also an avid scrapbooker who kept articles and newspaper clippings of anything with historical significance having to do with New Hampshire's Lakes Region. She raised four children while she and her husband, Bob, built their home on Shaker Road in Northfield in 1960, residing there for 58 years.
Marion leaves behind two sons, Robert Keith Jr. and wife, Christina, of Ryegate, VT, and Frank Keith and wife, Ann, Northfield; and two daughters, Jacqueline St. Hilaire and husband, Richard, of Franklin, NH, and Catherine Wilson, and her husband Bruce, Marshfield, MA; sister-in-law, Mary Dunn, FL; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband, Robert Keith Sr., her parents; and brothers, George, Harold, and Frank McClary; and granddaughter, Jessica Keith.
As per Marion's wishes, there are no funeral services.
Burial will be held in the spring at Tilton's Park Cemetery for Marion and her husband Robert in the spring of 2021.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.