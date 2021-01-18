LACONIA — Marilyn Hays Markert, 72, of Laconia, passed away while surrounded by her children on Sunday, January 10, 2021, at Concord Hospital.
Marilyn was born on February 23, 1948, in Freeport, NY, the daughter of the late Everett and Muriel (Hays) Enck.
She was a bright and outgoing student who participated in activities ranging from cheerleading to 4-H, where she developed considerable skill in sewing. Marilyn had many stories and fond memories from her summers spent working at the Jones Beach Marine Theater. She graduated from Cedar Crest College, and later received her Masters degree from Hofstra University. She worked as an elementary school teacher for the Baldwin, NY, School District before relocating to New Hampshire.
Marilyn was an involved mother and enjoyed using her creative and artistic talents to benefit others. She created elaborate papier-mâché Halloween costumes for her children (and their friends) and memorable floats for local parades. For many years she helped to organize and run fundraisers for Pleasant Street School, the St. James Episcopal Church, as well as various middle and high school clubs. In 1993, she traveled with the Laconia-Lithuania Exchange Club to Lithuania and Russia. Marilyn also spent countless hours volunteering with the LHS drama club, both while her children participated in the program and for many years after. She loved being able to apply her skills to create realistic props and tailor costumes for each production.
Marilyn had an extensive knowledge of flowers and plants and always loved to spend time in her garden. She was an avid reader, and also enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and Sudoku. She appreciated classical music, and attended concerts and supported the NH Music Festival over the years.
Marilyn is survived by her son, William Markert of Laconia; her daughters, Lauren Markert of Bath, ME, and Betsy Popek and her husband Jacob of Cottonwood Heights, Utah; her brother, Richard Enck and his wife June of Saco, ME; and her beloved grandchild, Sage Loney.
The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Concord Hospital for their dedication and caring.
A Graveside Service will be held in the spring at the Union Cemetery, Laconia, NH, 03246.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to your local youth or community theater programs.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
