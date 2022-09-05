BELMONT — Marilyn (Camp) Acres, 77, a former resident of Tilton, passed away after a long illness on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Wolfeboro Bay Center. She was born in Nashua on September 20, 1944, daughter of the late Rolland D. and Dorothy B. (Robinson) Camp.
Marilyn was a graduate of Franklin High School, class of 1962. She was employed for over 20 years as a Mail Clerk for Chubb Life which then became Jefferson Pilot and finally Lincoln Financial when she retired.
Marilyn loved to travel and lived for a short time in Montana, which allowed her to do what she loved, ride horses. She was a member of the Franklin Baptist Church. She enjoyed many day trips to Nubble Lighthouse in Maine for her favorite treat, ice cream.
She was predeceased by her parents and her husband, Glenn W. Acres who died in 2006.
Her family includes her three daughters, Debra Acres and her wife Deb Haht of Belmont, Dorothy R. Gath and her husband Todd of Belmont and Deanna L. Acres of Northfield. She is also survived by her five grandchildren, Emma and Amber Gath, Hunter R. Haht-Acre, Felecia M. and McKala M. Pelletier. Longtime family friend, Richard K. Wiser of Franklin; and cousins.
According to Marilyn's wishes, there will be no calling hours held. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in Franklin Cemetery in Franklin. A gathering will be held at the Mojalaki Country Club, 321 Prospect St. in Franklin following the service.
To remember Marilyn in a special way, please make a donation in her memory to the Franklin Animal Shelter, P.O. 265, Franklin, NH 03235.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements.
