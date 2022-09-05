Marilyn Acres

Marilyn Acres

BELMONT — Marilyn (Camp) Acres, 77, a former resident of Tilton, passed away after a long illness on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Wolfeboro Bay Center. She was born in Nashua on September 20, 1944, daughter of the late Rolland D. and Dorothy B. (Robinson) Camp.

Marilyn was a graduate of Franklin High School, class of 1962. She was employed for over 20 years as a Mail Clerk for Chubb Life which then became Jefferson Pilot and finally Lincoln Financial when she retired.

