Marie 'Nana' Elizabeth DiCicco Pino, 85

On Monday, September 13, 2021, Marie Pino left this earth to be met in heaven by her parents Elizabeth and William DiCicco.
Marie was born on September 3, 1936 in Waltham, MA, a first-generation Italian born at the end of the Great Depression and beginning of WWII.
She graduated from high school in 1954. She was married to Anthony Pino for 25 years.
Marie was all about family, fun and adventure. She maintained a meticulous household. As a mother she was firm, yet fair. She went camping with her children and grandchildren and taught them how to ski, water ski and enjoy life. Her family was her everything. She was a friend, an advisor, and occasional wing woman to all her grandchildren. Growing up with limited means, she always made sure her children and grandchildren had what they needed to get ahead — budgeting tips, assist with laundry or childcare — she helped.
She is survived by three children, sons, Steven (Maria) of Meredith, NH and Tony (Robin) of Hopedale, MA and Meredith, NH; and daughter, Deborah Leeber of Meredith, NH; eight grandchildren, Steven (Julia), Christina (Sean) and Anna-Maria (Michael), Joey, Jessica (Coltan) and Makayla, Kate and Salvatore; four great-grandchildren, Stella, Poppy, Scott and Alex. She also leaves her beloved friend and cousin Pat Mullane; brother and sister-in-law, Guy and Ann Chicco; lots of nieces and nephews; and many Meredith friends.
For those that know Marie, she and Deb were one. It is hard to imagine one without the other.
The family would like to thank Brenda, Kim, Tanaya, Sarah and all of the nurses and staff from Meredith VNA.
A Celebration of Life will be held at The Oliver Lodge, Meredith Neck Road, on Sunday, September 19, 2021, from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
The Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home in Epsom is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit www.stilloaks.com
