LACONIA — Marian 'Minnie' Lavature, 97, died on Monday, November 30, 2020, at Laconia Rehabilitation Center.
Marian was born on December 29, 1922, in St. Johnsbury, VT, the daughter of Arthur and Clara (West) Jacques. She was married in 1944 to Adalbert Eli Lavature Sr. She was an assembler at Vernitron for 19 years.
She was a member of St. Joseph Parish in Belmont and was an active member of the Mercy Meal Committee.
Marian is survived by her two sons, Adalbert Lavature of Huntington, MA, and Daniel Lavature of Gilford, NH; a daughter, Terese Lavature of Belmont, NH; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and her sister, Edith Mitchel of Lyndonville, VT. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husband; daughter, Diane Lillian Fields; sister, Pauline LaRose; and foster brother, Norman Blais.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, social distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required. Only 80 guests will be permitted in the church at one time.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Joseph's Parish at 96 Main Street in Belmont, NH.
A Spring Burial in 2021 will be held at the family lot at St. John's Cemetery in Tilton.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.