MOULTONBOROUGH — Margaret M. “Peggy” Reiner, age 87, passed away peacefully at the Peabody Home in Franklin, NH on Sunday, June 14, 2020. Peggy was a Pan Am stewardess who flew on the DC67 & Strato Cruiser before the jets came along in the early 1950s. Her flight routes went to both Europe and Africa. Peggy was married on June 6, 1958 to Joseph R. Reiner and they had just celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary. She is survived by her husband Joseph; 2 children: Kevin R. Reiner who lives in Westford, VT, and daughter Mary Diaz who lives in Old Saybrook, CT with her husband Joseph, and two daughters, Sabrina (age 22) and Alyssa (age 21). She leaves behind many friends and nieces & nephews. She was born in Flushing, NY but raised her family in Northford, CT and then once retired she and Joseph moved up to Moultonborough where they have resided for the past 32 years. A private family service will be held at a later date. She will be laid to rest at the New Hampshire State Veteran Cemetery.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home on Franklin is assisting with arrangements. To offer a message of condolence, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com
