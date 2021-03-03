KINGSTON — Margaret Mary (Crossland) Castiglione, 87, of Kingston, NH, and formerly of 215 Mason Court, Laconia, NH, and Methuen, MA, died peacefully, Monday evening, March 1, 2021, at All American Assisted Living in Kingston, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Methuen, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Lavina (Lister) Crossland. She was a resident of Methuen for 25 years, where she was raised and educated and attended Searles High School, graduating with the Class of 1951. Margaret worked for Digital Equipment Corporation in Salem, NH, until her retirement after 30 years of service.
She was a member of the Briarcrest Estates Homeowners’ Association in Laconia, where she lived for 25 years, until her recent move to Kingston. Margaret enjoyed boating on Lake Winnipesaukee for many years and kept their boat at Lakeport Landing, where they had many friends. She enjoyed winters in Fort Lauderdale, FL, and traveling the world with her husband, Angelo, visiting many beautiful places throughout the United States and Europe. She was very devoted to her grandchildren and enjoyed entertaining them at her home in Laconia and treating them to their many excursions out on the boat. She treasured the family get-togethers at her son’s home for all of the holidays.
Margaret will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her devoted husband, Angelo P. Castiglione, to whom she has been married for 67 years; her four sons, Steven A. Castiglione and his fiancé, Ann Holden of Pelham, NH, Gary Castiglione and his fiancé Anna Marie Murphy of Newton, NH, Mark J. Castiglione and his wife Claire of Londonderry, NH, and Paul Castiglione and his wife Wendy of Derry, NH; 10 grandchildren, Steven, Jessica, Jennifer, Kendra, Tamara, Kyle, Danielle, Katelynn, Brandon and Joshua; and 12 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by two brothers, Wilfred Borden and Wilbur Borden.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Life Celebration to be held on Friday, March 5, 2021, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Brookside Chapel & Funeral Home, 116 Main St., Plaistow, NH, under the State of New Hampshire guidelines for social distancing and the wearing of masks. Her funeral service will follow at 12:15 p.m. in the funeral home. An interment service will be held at 3 p.m. at the NH State Veteran’s Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, NH.
Donations in her name may be made to the American Cancer Society.
For directions or to leave a message of condolence or to share a cherished memory with the family, please visit our website at www.brooksidechapelfh.com.
