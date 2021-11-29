FRANKLIN — On Friday, November 26, 2021, Margaret Dascoulias, loving wife and mother of six children, passed away peacefully at the Peabody Home with her daughters by her side, in Franklin, New Hampshire at the age of 91. Margaret had been a resident at the Peabody Home since April 2021. While there she received excellent care and enjoyed many happy interactions with the staff. The staff reported that she was always “on the go!”
Margaret was born on May 23, 1930 in Franklin, New Hampshire to Hazel and Robert Hannan. She graduated from Franklin High School, class of 1948. Margaret married George (Gus) Dascoulias on June 21, 1948. They had six children, Peter, George, Frank, Susan (Dascoulias) Hilliard, Steven, and Katherine (Dascoulias) Hoyt. Margaret worked in food service at Tilton School and eventually at Franklin Regional Hospital as Executive in Charge of Housekeeping. She was a member of the National Executive Housekeepers Association. You may also remember Margaret from her years at Mr. Ds' Restaurant where she greeted customers with a smile as she hustled and bustled about, taking care of everything from hostess duties to housekeeping!
Margaret adored her family. She and her husband, George, celebrated 50 years of marriage. They raised their family at their homes on Vine Street and Oak Street in Northfield, NH and then on Colby Road in Tilton, NH. Upon retirement they chose to spend part of each year in Maine and part of each year in Florida. Margaret continued to winter in Florida after the passing of her beloved husband in 1998. During their retirement they enjoyed traveling, including eleven cruises, a trip to Hawaii and a trip to Europe. They took ballroom dance lessons and enjoyed many social events with friends in Florida, Maine and New Hampshire. Margaret took trips with Elder Hostel, was a member of a bowling league and many years ago, took ski lessons at The Highlands ski area. She continued to be an active participant in reunions and luncheons with her Franklin High School class of 1948. Margaret was a member of Eastern Star and a member of the Methodist church in both Tilton, NH and Naples, FL.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband George (Gus) Dascoulias, her mother and father, Robert and Hazel Hannan and her nine siblings of the Hannan family; Ralph, Robert, Donald, Alice, Avis, Olive, Ruby, Jean, and Lorraine.
She is survived by her six children, eight grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the Tilton - Northfield United Methodist Church, 400 West Main Street, Tilton, NH. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the church.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements.
