Margaret Doris Christine (James) Clark, 84, of Rochester, passed away peacefully in the arms of her loving family on Nov. 22, in her home.

Marge was born on Dec. 5, 1937, in Bristol, England, to George and Martha James. She grew up with eight brothers and sisters and was the sole surviving daughter of George and Martha. Her brother, Michael James, still resides in Bristol, England.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.