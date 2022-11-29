Margaret Doris Christine (James) Clark, 84, of Rochester, passed away peacefully in the arms of her loving family on Nov. 22, in her home.
Marge was born on Dec. 5, 1937, in Bristol, England, to George and Martha James. She grew up with eight brothers and sisters and was the sole surviving daughter of George and Martha. Her brother, Michael James, still resides in Bristol, England.
Margaret met David Clark in 1956 at a dance in a church on a Sunday. Their next meeting was at a fair when all Marge needed to say was “hello.” Marge and Dave got married on July 20, 1957, and have been together ever since.
In September 1969, Marge and Dave started an epic adventure with their three children by moving to America. They had five suitcases and a very limited amount of money when they moved to Milford to begin a new life in the States. In New Hampshire, Marge and Dave made lifelong friends with Val and Leon Davey, John and Marty Miller, and Janet and Leo Pellerin. Those friends are now part of our family.
Marge and Dave moved to Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, from 1973 to 1977. New Hampshire always felt like home so the family moved back and this time made Gilford their home for the next 26 years. Since Marge’s kids were all grown up, she worked for a time at Goody Good Donut Shop. She made good friends and always served with a smile. Next, Marge and Dave spent six years in Columbia, South Carolina, helping with the health and well-being of their granddaughter, Jessica, who will always have a special place in Marge’s heart.
For the last 13 years, Marge and Dave made Rochester their home.
Marge is survived by her beloved husband, David Clark; her three children, Deborah and Jim Sawicki of Belmont; Neal and Dawn Clark of Lexington, South Carolina; and Michelle and Leroy Nash of Somersworth. She has many wonderful grandchildren and great-grandchildren who brought so much joy to her life.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, Dec. 2, at the Governor’s Inn in Rochester, from 6 to 11 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer's Association.
Marge was always the first and the last one on the dance floor and we are sure that she is kicking up her heels with loved ones as we speak. TTFN, my love.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.