Margaret Ann (Lyon) Kirby was born Sept. 23, 1935 to the union of Virginia Underhill and Francis G. Lyon in Concord, NH. Age 85 years – She went home to be with The Living God on the day of our Lord, August 23, 2021. She is predeceased by her husband, Harold F. Kirby, and was a loving mother to the late James W. Kirby, the late Harold T. Kirby and the late Peter T. Kirby.
Margaret (Ann) accepted Jesus and was saved at a very early age. Sharing the truth of salvation and love of Christ Jesus was her first passion. She graduated from Franklin High School and went on to a career as a telephone operator at the Pentagon prior to returning to New England to raise a family. Ann had a lifelong love of poetry from the works of Lord Byron, Robert Burns, and Thomas Bailey Aldrich. She too, wrote poetry throughout her years. She had a wonderful love of dogs, sheep, cows, chickens and stuffies.
Left to cherish her memory is her sister, Robin Blount of St. Paul, NC, her daughter, Terri L Montgomery of Dedham, MA and husband John G. Montgomery, daughter Noella B. Demers and husband Robert E. Demers Jr. also of Dedham, MA, daughter Lynda G. Duquette and husband Roland Duquette of Franklin, NH.
Margaret also leaves behind her granddaughter, Christine Celata Matzke whom she adored and husband Kyle Matzke; granddaughter, Kaleigh Duquette; grandsons, Robert F. Celata, Dennis J. Celata and Matthew L. Hall; great-grandsons, Dominic L. Maynard, Jayden Fitzgerald and Silas Matzke; several nieces in NC; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 from 9:00-11:00 at Thibault-Neun Funeral Home, 143 Franklin St., Franklin, NH. A service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Blossom Hill Cemetery in Concord at 12:30 p.m.
