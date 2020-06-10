GROTON — Madeline A. Clark, 72, of Groton, NH., and formerly of Meredith, NH, died suddenly on June 6, 2020, at her home.
Born the youngest of 9 children in Meredith, NH, on April 22, 1948, she was the daughter of James William and Ruth (Weld) Amabile. She grew up in Meredith and attended Meredith Schools.
Madeline worked for many years at Annalee Dolls and as a deli worker at E.M. Heath Supermarket in Center Harbor, NH.
Madeline enjoyed knitting, watching wildlife, cook outs and family restaurants until her failing health.
Madeline was predeceased by her siblings, Wendell Irvine, Irene Jones, Anthony, James, Joseph, Raymond and Katherine.
Madeline is survived by her husband of 38 years, Peter Lyon Clark of Groton; daughter, Lori Clark and her husband James of Laconia, NH; son, Frank Weare and his wife Melissa of Palm Bay, Florida; grandchildren, Kristine, Nicole, Mason Marceau, Jennifer Clark; brother, John Amabile of Meredith; and many nieces and nephews.
Rest in peace, Mom, “Butch.” Forever missed and loved. Fly high above with butterflies the Angels.
A graveside service will be held in the Meredith Village Cemetery, Meredith, NH.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are assisting the family with their arrangements. www.mayhewfunweralhomes.com
