CENTER HARBOR — Lynda R. Stearns, 57, returned to her heavenly home on March 28, 2020, after a valiant battle with cancer. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in God supported her and ultimately gave her peace.
Lynda was born to Carolyn and David Buckingham in Creston, Iowa, on Oct. 25, 1962, and spent her youth in Antioch, Illinois.
She graduated from a Radiology Technician program in 1982 and went on to spend her career teaching other young radiology technicians at Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth. Her work and her students were a great source of joy throughout her life, and she loved the pursuit of new knowledge.
Lynda was blessed with a loving family. She married Mark Stearns on July 14, 1984, and they spent 35 happy years building a life together. Together they raised their son, Matt, with patience, discipline, and humility. She taught him to read, and instilled a love of learning and solving complex equations. From the very beginning, she dedicated her son to God and encouraged exploring the beauty of the world surrounding us. Lynda is dearly missed by her loved ones, who celebrate the fact that she is at peace with her creator.
Lynda is survived by her husband, Mark; her son, Matt, and daughter-in-law Kelsie; her parents, Carolyn and David; her in-laws, Janet and Seth Stearns; her brothers-in-law, Brent Stearns, Brian Stearns, and Jim Fredell; her sisters-in-law, Monica Fredell and Jennifer Stearns; her nieces, Ana Keefe and Sarah Buckingham; and her nephews, Alex Fredell and Kevin Keefe.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Melissa Zimmerman, and her brother, David Buckingham.
Lynda will be cremated, and there will be a celebration of her life this summer; timing is currently uncertain due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The funds donated will be used for a combination of expenses, including the celebration of life ceremony as well as expenses incurred during end-of-life care such as hospital bills.
Further updates on plans for Lynda Stearns’ celebration of life, and other information, will be posted on her GoFundMe site.
